Philippine Government Urged to Fight Illicit Trade with Lower Taxes 

As the Philippine government is making progress against illicit vape products with tax stamps, the Philippine Tobacco Institute (PTI) suggests it lower tax rates on cigarettes to replenish its declining revenues as the price disparity between legal and illicit products worsens. Last year, illicit tobacco incidence reached a record 18.2%.

PTI said tax policies and illicit trade are inextricably linked as the organization pushes for the recalibration of tobacco excise taxes and enhancement of enforcement and prosecution efforts. It issued the call days before the Senate Committee on Ways and Means discusses House Bill 11360, which seeks to adopt an odd-even scheme in hiking the tobacco excise taxes: 2% every even-numbered year and 4% every odd-numbered year until 2035. The current tobacco excise tax rate increases by 5% annually, with a base tax of P60 ($1.08) per pack.

PTI president Jericho Nograles argued that overly aggressive or automatic tax hikes can incentivize illicit trade. He said higher taxes widen the price gap between legal and illegal products, thus increasing the profitability of smuggling and counterfeiting. PTI said tax revenue continues to decline while smoking incidence increases, meaning people are switching products, that can cost P40 (72 cents) per pack versus P140 ($2.52) for legitimate ones.

“The automatic tax hikes have resulted in declining government revenues,” Nograles said. “Our position is that if Congress lowers the rates and the government steps up in enforcement, then there would likely be better collections and revenues. It would not only be acceptable, but a win-win for industry and government when illicit trade in tobacco is stopped.”