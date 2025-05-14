Philippines’ Vape Stamp System Working 

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) says the Philippine government’s crackdown on illicit trade is working, collecting P942 million ($17 million) in excise taxes on 130 million milliliters of vape products in the six months since the vape stamp system was introduced. In 2023, those numbers were only P224 million ($4 million) and 11.2 million milliliters for the year.

Tax authorities vowed to intensify efforts to catch and charge noncompliant players in the growing vape market.

“There will be no letup in our fight against illicit trade,” BIR commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said. “Just recently, we filed criminal cases against importers of vape products. This shows that the campaign against the illicit trade in vape products is continuous, and we will not stop until we address this issue.”

The BIR chief was referring to tax evasion cases filed in April against large-scale illicit vape businesses for failure to pay P8.68 billion ($156 million) in taxes. The charges involved illegal vape traders selling the brand names Flava, Denkat, and Flare. The BIR also recently combined with the Bureau of Customs to destroy P3.26 billion ($58.7 million) of seized vape products.

Lumagui said BIR’s efforts extend beyond distributors and importers.

“All those involved in the trade of untaxed vape products, including sellers, endorsers, and influencers, could face tax evasion charges under the tax code,” he said.