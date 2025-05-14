Riot Labs Launches Four New 0MG Flavors

In advance of the UK’s June disposable vape ban and other global regulatory pressures, Riot Labs launched four new 0mg flavors for its popular Connex device. Ben Johnson, the founder and CEO of Riot Labs, said the launch of 0mg for the revolutionary device will give adults an easy-to-use alternative to disposables to quit smoking.

“Amid increased government regulation on the sector and the impending disposables ban, we must not forget the hundreds of thousands of adult smokers who are currently using disposables, proven to be the most effective quitting tool, as part of their quitting journey, Johnson said. “Those who are now faced with having to learn an entirely new system, or an alternative method to help them quit smoking altogether.

“In a pivotal year, Connex 0mg will play a crucial role in smokers turning to vaping to help them kick the habit. The device has been designed to be as easy as possible to use, as easy as any disposable vape, featuring a clever closed-pod magnetic system and the ability to be recharged 500 times. Whilst the 4-strong range of 0mg flavors aims to provide a seamless transition off nicotine.”

Connex 0mg launches with the campaign tagline “Cold Turkey Never Tasted So Good” and will be available in vape retailers and online starting today (May 14) at an RRP of £2.99 per flavor capsule, available in blueberry sour raspberry, pineapple ice, strawberry blueberry ice, and cherry cola.