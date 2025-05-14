SKE Unveils Eight New Products Ahead of UK Disposables Ban

With the UK’s impending ban on disposable vapes looming, SKE recently unveiled a portfolio of eight new devices spanning pod systems, refillables, and advanced reusables to retailers, distributors, buyers, and the media.

“We firmly believe that the regulatory changes within the UK represent an opportunity for innovation and change,” SKE’s UK Regional Director Chris Dong said. “As we launch our new brand look, SKE will keep leading the way — focusing on quality, ethics, and providing the products our customers really need.

“This is a defining and significant moment for SKE as we introduce a more diverse product lineup which includes refillable pod systems, open systems with replaceable tanks, and vapor-free products, catering for all retail formats and to a wide range of consumers, from entry-level to premium product lines.”

Upcoming devices in the new lineup will include the SKE BAR, a pre-filled pod system; the SKE 600 PRO, which contains magnetically-secured pods; a two-pod SKE CL2000 with transparent casing; the compact 8,000-puff SKE Airy 8000; the SKE PULX Air – an entry-level open system; the SKE PULX open system that features a 2.21 inch touchscreen display, smartphone Bluetooth pairing, and puff tracker; the SKE Edge X with triple-layer leak-proof technology; and the SKE Airknows, which features ceramic air heating without vapor production.