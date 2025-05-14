Study: Shisha to Increase 90% at Hospitality Venues

The global hospitality sector is experiencing a shisha boom, with venue owners worldwide expecting demand to surge over the next two years, according to new research from AIR, a global social inhalation business.

The study, conducted with 400 hospitality businesses in Spain, Germany, the U.S., and the UAE that offer shisha, aimed to explore future demand and trends in those growing shisha markets. The study said 90% of the businesses expect to see demand for shisha increase over the next two years, with overwhelming backing seen across all four markets.

The research also revealed that businesses are exploring ways to meet evolving consumer expectations and gain a competitive advantage, with 87% of the venues saying they are open to introducing charcoal-free alternatives, recognizing the value of offering a cleaner, safer, and more efficient experience that aligns with the growing focus on health-conscious options.

“Venues that embrace cutting-edge shisha innovations are not only future-proofing their operations but also building loyalty by enhancing the overall customer experience,” Ronan Barry, chief legal and corporate affairs officer at AIR said. “By improving operational efficiency and meeting evolving expectations, these businesses are positioning themselves for long-term success in an increasingly competitive market.”

The research also said charcoal-free shisha would reduce staff workload (28%), appeal to health-conscious consumers (27%), boost revenue (25%), and help meet regulatory requirements (25%).