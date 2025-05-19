Finland Seizes 10M Cigarettes in Transnational Network Case

Finnish Customs has uncovered a large-scale cigarette smuggling operation involving more than 10 million cigarettes illegally brought into the country, with unpaid import duties exceeding €3.5 million, according to the Helsinki Times. Authorities said the cigarettes were transported using regular logistics channels in a way that closely mimicked legitimate cargo operations. The shipments were ordered, collected, and stored through standard delivery procedures to conceal their illicit nature.

“The pick-up, transport and storage of illegal goods was ordered just as in a legal delivery,” said Janne Mikkonen, the customs officer leading the investigation. “In this case, all of the imported cigarettes were brought in by the same driver, who is one of the suspects and remains in pre-trial detention.”

The case is linked to a broader criminal investigation that began last autumn that has grown into a transnational case involving multiple suspects and law enforcement agencies. Four suspects from Baltic countries are currently in custody in Finland, and additional arrests have been made in Estonia and Latvia, where several individuals are being held in connection with the operation. Customs officials have not ruled out further arrests and say the investigation is ongoing. The operation is considered part of an organized network that exploited legal transport systems to distribute untaxed tobacco products across borders.