Ispire Announces New CFO, Operations Savings

Ispire Technology Inc. today announced the appointment of Jie “Jay” Yu as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company, after serving as the company’s vice president of finance since June 2023. Yu was the CFO of MTI Environmental Group from 2016 to 2018 and Luokung Technology Corp. from 2018 to 2023.

“Jay is a well-rounded public company accountant with a strong track record of diligence and professionalism,” Michael Wang, Ispire’s co-Chief Executive Officer said. “He has excelled in his role as vice president of finance, building extensive credibility within the company and thorough knowledge of its financial and corporate structures. I look forward to working with him more closely in his new role as CFO.”

Ispire also announced that its reduction in workforce and termination of several contractor agreements resulted in a $3.6 million savings in May 2025, and that it will look to cut an additional $6.6 million in operating expenses over the next three months, bringing the total estimated annual operating expenses cut to $10.2 million during the company’s fiscal year of 2025.