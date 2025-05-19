Zimbabwe Posts Single-Day Tobacco Sales Record

Last Friday (May 9), Zimbabwe set a single-day sales record with 7.2 million kg coming off the auction floor, according to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB). That day also saw a season-high price of $6.20 per kg, significantly better than last year’s best of $5.76.

“This unprecedented volume reflects the significant progress made by farmers, most of whom have now completed curing and grading,” TIMB said.

Despite strong sales, around 40% of the crop remains unsold, with many companies still holding substantial volumes, TIMB said. China continues to be the leading importer of Zimbabwean tobacco leaf this year, accounting for 38.8% of total exports since sales began in March.