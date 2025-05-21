GWI Study: Majority of Vapers Support Disposable Vape Ban

PRESS RELEASE:

New data from global insights platform GWI reveals that six in 10 (61%) UK vapers support the proposed ban on disposable vapes. This news comes ahead of the UK government’s decision on whether to ban single use vapes on the 1st of June.

The new data, which looks into vaping habits, shows that health concerns may be a factor in supporting a ban on disposable vapes, with nearly a third (29%) of UK adult vapers claiming they ‘often’ think about the health risks associated with vapes, and 14% saying they ‘always’ think about them.

In addition, nearly a third (29%) of UK adult vapers say that the health warnings on tobacco/nicotine alternatives, like vapes, impact their decision to purchase ‘quite a bit’, while 12% say it impacts their decision ‘very much’.

Despite the obvious concern for their health and their support of a disposable vape ban, nearly half (46%) of UK adult vapers say that they vape daily and four in 10 (40%) say that they use single-use vapes.

Interestingly, four in 10 (40%) UK adult smokers say that they are trying to ‘cut down’ on smoking traditional cigarettes with a further two in 10 (21%) stating that they are using vapes in order to help them stop smoking traditional cigarettes.

In fact, vaping or e-cigarettes is the second most popular way UK smokers who plan to cut down on smoking aim to do it with a third (31%) turning to vaping, second only to willpower (40%).

Speaking on the data, Chartered Health Psychologist, Dr Ravi Gill, says: “The fact that a significant portion of adult vapers frequently think about the health risks suggests a growing cognitive dissonance regarding vaping— knowing the harm yet continuing the habit. From a psychological standpoint, this tension can lead to anxiety and guilt, but it also opens the door for meaningful change, as evidenced by vapers support of the ban on disposable vapes.

“Disposable vapes encourage impulsive and automatic use by removing barriers such as refilling or recharging. As such, they’re easy, accessible, and also heavily marketed in ways that appeal to younger users. A ban represents a critical intervention—it disrupts habitual behaviour, reduces youth appeal, and alleviates the mental strain many users associate with ongoing health concerns.

“Ultimately, removing easy access to products that users associate with health anxiety can be a protective public health strategy, not just physically but psychologically.”

Chris Beer, data journalist at GWI also adds: “Cognitive dissonance crops up in research more often than most people would expect and the strong support for a vaping ban—even among people who vape daily— is a perfect illustration of the disconnect between what people want or believe they should do, and what they actually do.

“We see this across categories: consumers passionately want brands to be eco-friendly, yet happily shop fast fashion from brands like Shein; people say they’re cutting down on social media, even as their usage metrics rise; and many express concern about how companies use personal data, while continuing to use data-heavy platforms.

“These contradictions don’t make the data less valuable—in fact, they tell us a deeper story. They reveal emotional complexity, societal pressure, and the tension between values and habits. That’s where the real insight lies.”