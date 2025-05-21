Malaysian State Gets Aggressive with Ads as it Eyes Vape Regs

All local authorities in Selangor, Malaysia, have been instructed to immediately seize and confiscate advertisements related to e-cigarette products in the state, The Star reported. State public health and environment committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the decision was made during a coordination meeting on May 16 to discuss the proposal of banning the sale of e-cigarettes.

“This action is in line with the provisions of the Control of Tobacco Product for Public Health Act 2023 (Act 852), which explicitly prohibits any form of advertising, promotion, and sponsorship related to electronic smoking products,” she said in a statement today (May 20).

Jamaliah said the meeting also examined various issues related to the use and sale of e-cigarettes, including enforcement challenges, licensing, legal aspects, and monitoring.

“The issue of online sales was also discussed, as it is difficult to control and is often the main channel for teenagers to obtain these products,” she said. “According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2022 report, it is estimated that nearly 14.9% of male teenagers aged 13 to 17 in Malaysia use electronic cigarettes. This statistic is very worrying and calls for urgent proactive action at the state level.”

Following this, she said the state government, through the Public Health Standing Committee, will hold a follow-up meeting soon to discuss policy options that should be considered before the final proposal is presented at the state executive council meeting for a decision.