Nepal to Require 100% Warnings on Tobacco Packaging

Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population announced that it will increase the warning messages required on tobacco packaging from 90% to 100% effective August 17. It will be required that warning messages in Nepali and “fatal” color images be printed on the inside as well as outside of boxes, packets, wrappers, cartons, parcels, and packaging materials of cigarettes, bidi, chewing tobacco, loose tobacco, and gutkha.

Ministry Secretary Gopi Krishna Regmi and Secretariat of Health Tax Fund, Kathmandu, said they are amending the Tobacco Products (Control and Regulatory) Act 2068 BS (2011) to prevent manufacturers from branding the products, and to keep homogeneity in the labeling of packages.