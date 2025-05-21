Vietnam Seeks Feedback on Cambodian Tobacco Import

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is soliciting public feedback on a draft circular regulating import tariff quota for dried tobacco leaves originating from Cambodia for the 2025–26 period. This is a key step in implementing the Bilateral Trade Promotion Agreement between Vietnam and Cambodia, signed last month.

According to the draft, the regulation covers the import tariff quota for dried tobacco leaves of Cambodian origin. This item will be eligible for a special preferential import duty rate of 0% when imported into Vietnam. The regulation applies to traders seeking to import under a tariff quota and to relevant organizations and individuals.

For dried tobacco leaves, importers must obtain an import license issued by the MoIT.