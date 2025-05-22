PMI India Pushing T&T to Curb Illicit Trade

Philip Morris International Inc.’s India affiliate, IPM India, today hailed India’s decision to roll out pack-level Track and Trace (T&T) as a game-changing move against illicit tobacco trade and a major step toward modernizing regulatory enforcement. Approved under Section 148A of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, this is a move to protect revenue, tighten enforcement, and bring greater transparency and accountability to India’s tobacco market. Starting with cigarette packs, the government has chosen a high-impact strategy to curb illicit tobacco trade. The proposed mechanism may incorporate Unique Identification Markings on packs, which will enable enforcement agencies to easily distinguish tax-paid products from illegal ones—strengthening oversight across retail shelves, supply chains, and field operations. The proposed T&T mechanism will be a practical, real-world solution designed for immediate impact—and a critical foundation for a more modern, technology-driven regulatory system.

Similar systems have been successfully deployed in UK, Russia, Jordan, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), where PMI has worked with national authorities to build scalable, locally adapted traceability frameworks. Across all markets, the outcome have been consistent: better visibility, stronger compliance, and measurable reductions in illicit trade.

“This is a landmark reform and a visionary step towards a cleaner, more modern, and a transparent market,” Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, IPM India said. “With thoughtful execution, India’s T&T system can reshape the fight against illicit tobacco trade—boosting public trust, strengthening government revenues, and accelerating the modernization of enforcement practices. Eliminating illicit tobacco trade has been a longstanding priority for us and remains integral to our broader efforts in driving operational excellence and building a sustainable future. PMI has long invested in technologies that protect supply chain integrity globally, and we are committed to partnering with the Indian government to make this initiative a success.”