Black Buffalo Appoints New CFO

Black Buffalo Inc. announced the appointment of Loren Eggleton as Chief Financial Officer yesterday (May 21). Eggleton brings over two decades of experience leading high-growth companies through transformative milestones across public and private markets, and will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial strategy, operations, and capital structure as it scales its retail footprint, strengthens its omnichannel presence, and deepens investments in R&D, compliance, and supply chain infrastructure.

“Loren brings an exceptional level of financial experience, professionalism, and cultural fit to Black Buffalo,” said Matthew Hanson, Chief Growth Officer of Black Buffalo, “Black Buffalo continues to attract very high-quality talent like Loren, who has proven to be immediately and positively impactful on the company and its continued rapid growth.”

Prior to joining Black Buffalo, Eggleton served as the inaugural CFO at AppHarvest, where he played a critical role in the company’s journey from a 13-person startup to a publicly traded business on the Nasdaq. During his tenure, he led a successful merger at a $1 billion valuation, raised over $1 billion in financing, scaled the finance organization to support 1,000 employees, and oversaw key areas such as accounting, FP&A, treasury, investor relations, and IT.