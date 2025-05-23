Ispire Announces Huge Malaysian Expansion

Ispire Technology Inc. announced that it has received the interim license from the Malaysian Government for the manufacturing of nicotine products. The company said, “This is the first and only nicotine manufacturing license issued in Malaysia approved by both the Federal and State authorities and cements Ispire’s position as the only company with full authorization for export, import, and production.” The approval of the interim license also allows the company to begin manufacturing nicotine products in Malaysia immediately, as well as officially begin marketing its nicotine manufacturing capabilities externally.

“Receiving the interim license for our Malaysian manufacturing operations is a significant milestone for Ispire as we progress towards positioning the company as a leading international provider of vaping hardware,” said Michael Wang, co-Chief Executive Officer of Ispire. “We can now officially begin manufacturing and marketing our nicotine products in Malaysia, with our Malaysian facility soon featuring 80 production lines, growing its capacity from the current six lines. Once the final license is approved in the coming months as we anticipate, our regulatory requirements in Malaysia will be complete and Ispire will have the first federal nicotine manufacturing license in the country. By diversifying our production base, we are strategically de-risking our production strategy and mitigating the concern of geopolitical factors increasing our pricing.”