Poland’s Bill to Ban Sale of Vapes, Pouches to Minors Moves Forward  

Poland’s lower house of parliament backed a comprehensive ban on the sale of vapes and nicotine pouches to minors, including both disposable and reusable e-cigarettes, irrespective of their nicotine content. In yesterday’s (May 21) session, 417 MPs voted in favor of the bill, with one against and 10 abstaining. It will now be presented to the Senate, the upper house, and if passed, to the president to be signed into law.

The bill will also restrict the use of non-nicotine e-cigarettes in public spaces, mirroring the regulations applied to traditional tobacco products and e-cigarettes with nicotine.

While Poland already had laws banning the sale of cigarettes to minors, the legislation had no provision for alternative forms of nicotine intake.