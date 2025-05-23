Universal Announces Dividend Increase, Sets Annual Meeting

Universal Corporation announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share on the common shares of the company, payable August 4, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14. This increase indicates an annualized rate of $3.28 per common share and a yield of approximately 5.66% based on the $58 per share closing price on May 19.

“We are pleased to announce our 55th annual dividend increase as we continue to execute our business strategy and deliver on our commitment to returning value to our shareholders,” Preston D. Wigner, chairman, president, and CEO of Universal, said. “Our focus on consistent performance and operational excellence positions us well for continued success.”

The Board of Directors set the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for August 5, at 11 a.m. EST at the company’s headquarters.