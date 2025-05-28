BAT Responds to ITC Speculation

British American Tobacco responded to the recent speculation relating to a potential disposal of part of its shareholding in ITC Limited. “BAT confirms that it is evaluating a possible disposal of a small part of BAT’s shareholding in ITC by means of an on-market trade,” the company said in a press release. “There can be no certainty that any such transaction will proceed, nor can there be any certainty as to the terms of any potential transaction. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.”

The announcement was made on behalf of British American Tobacco by Caroline Ferland, Company Secretary, who likewise said the announcement contained inside information in relation to British American Tobacco for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

“The securities referred to herein will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act,” the company said.

BAT is currently ITC’s top investor, with a 20.3% stake according to LSEG data. Last year BAT sold 436.9 million shares, or roughly 3.5% of ITC’s outstanding shares, for about $2 billion in what was India’s third-largest block deal ever.