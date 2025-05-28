Fifteen EU Members Pushing for Excise Hikes on Tobacco

A majority of EU member states have called for the European Commission to press ahead with a long-delayed plan to tax vapes and raise minimum excise rates on cigarettes and cigars, according to Financial Times. The letter—signed by Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, The Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain—called on the Commission to take “without delay the necessary steps” to update the directive.

The Tobacco Excise Tax Directive (TED) was controversially left out of the Commission’s 2025 work program, though some states have been pushing for higher taxes on both tobacco and alternative products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches. Unlike traditional tobacco, alternative products still lack an EU-wide excise framework. Euractiv reported last week that the EU commissioner in charge of taxation, Wopke Hoekstra, was testing the waters for such an initiative.

“They want her to unblock the proposal, which is yet to be adopted by the commission and would, for the first time, set minimum taxation rates for vapes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco,” Paola Tamma and Andy Bounds wrote for Financial Times. “It would also substantially raise minimum excise rates for cigarettes and cigars to harmonize taxation across the bloc and reduce tobacco fraud.”

“The current scope and provisions of the directive are insufficient to enable member states to deal with the significant challenges posed by ongoing developments and trends in the European tobacco market, including the emergence of novel products,” the 15 EU finance and economy ministers wrote in the letter.

Initially scheduled for 2022, the commission delayed the bill because of concerns about the impact that rising excise taxes could have at a time when inflation hit double digits across the bloc. Olaf, the European Anti-Fraud Office, estimates lost revenue from illicit tobacco to be more than €10 billion a year.

The bill, however, requires unanimous approval. Twelve countries did not sign the letter, with Romania, Italy, and Greece among the most vocal opponents of revising the directive. A letter from the dissenting countries last month said they did not deem it necessary ‘‘to proceed…to a comprehensive revision of the overall EU legislation”. They also added that smoking rates are already falling. In a leaked version of the 2022 proposal, excise rates would have increased by 100% for cigarettes, 200% for rolling tobacco, and 900% for cigars and cigarillos.

Paul Varakas, director of the European Cigar Manufacturers Association, said it was ‘‘out of touch and completely irresponsible in the context of an uncertain trade war.”

An EU diplomat representing a southern state told Euractiv that high tobacco taxation in France and the Netherlands had resulted in black markets and increased cross-border shopping, with the diplomat accusing Paris and The Hague of pushing others to “repeat the same mistake”.