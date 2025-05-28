JT Launches Ploom AURA in Japan

Japan Tobacco Inc. launched its next-generation heated-tobacco device today (May 27) in Japan, the Ploom AURA. The device will initially be available in its Ploom stores and CLUB JT online shop. In parallel, JT Group will roll out EVO, its exclusive and premium heated tobacco sticks, “to complement Ploom AURA and provide adult consumers with the latest and most technologically advanced propositions in the heated tobacco segment,” according to the company. A nationwide launch of Ploom AURA and EVO will start on July 1 in convenience stores and tobacco retail shops, and will roll out globally in the near future.

“In the reduced-risk products [RRP] category, we are focusing on providing adult consumers with quality products, rooted in technology, consumer insights, and experience, and I truly believe Ploom AURA embraces all these aspects and more,” said Takehiko Tsutsui, executive vice president of RRPs.

JT Group said it will continue to prioritize investments in the heated tobacco sticks segment through 2027, and will be investing 650 billion yen ($4.5 billion) in RRP, much for the Ploom AURA and its launch.

“The RRP category is reshaping the global tobacco landscape, and I am confident that Ploom AURA and EVO will play key roles in supporting JT Group’s ambition of reaching mid-teens share in the HTS segment by 2028,” said Tsutsui.