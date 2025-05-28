Manolios Added to Universal’s Board

Last week, Universal Corporation announced the appointment of Fay Manolios to its board of directors effective June 1. In addition, Michael T. Lawton, who has served as an independent director since 2016, has decided to retire and will not stand for re-election to the board at Universal’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held August 5.

Manolios brings over 25 years of experience in strategy development and human resources to Universal. She held increasing roles of responsibility at Capital One Financial Corporation from 2012 to 2022, most recently as managing vice president.

“We are pleased to welcome Fay to our board,” said Preston D. Wigner, chairman, president, and CEO of Universal. “Fay is an accomplished executive with deep insight into human resources and a track record for helping to develop and reward high-performing organizations. Her expertise aligns with our commitment to setting high standards that benefit all Universal stakeholders, and we look forward to leveraging her insights as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives across our tobacco and ingredients businesses.”