Advocacy Groups Tell RFK Jr. Federal Tobacco Oversight Already Too Thin

Bloomberg is reporting that more than 80 public health organizations and advocacy groups sent a letter to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week voicing concern that recent cutbacks at the Department of Health and Human Services will hurt, or even reverse, decades of progress in reducing the use of tobacco products. Groups including the American Lung Association and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the Office on Smoking and Health at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, were already stretched thin, and further layoffs would derail efforts to remove unauthorized products and hold tobacco companies accountable. The letter further argues that the FDA’s tobacco regulation is entirely funded by fees levied on the companies selling the products, so personnel cuts do not save any taxpayer money.

The FDA is also grappling with a booming market for illegal flavored vapes, many of them imported from China. Despite lacking FDA authorization, these products have flooded US shelves, with some estimates suggesting unauthorized vapes now make up as much as 70% of the market.

RFK Jr., who has supported shrinking the federal workforce and cutting “wasteful” public health spending, has not addressed how the layoffs will affect tobacco regulation. HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.