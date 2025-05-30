BAT Sells $1.5B Stake in ITC

Yesterday (May 28), British American Tobacco said it sold a $1.5 billion stake in Indian consumer goods company ITC at 413 Indian rupees per share. The company sold 313 million shares in ITC, representing 2.5% of ITC, according to the term sheet. This final amount exceeded its initial plan to sell up to 290 million shares in the deal, valued at approximately $1.4 billion.

According to Reuters, the final sale price represented a 4.8% discount to ITC’s closing price of 433.90 rupees ($5.21) on Tuesday. Shares of ITC dropped nearly 3% to 421.70 rupees ($5.06) on Wednesday. BAT will remain ITC’s largest shareholder after the deal, according to LSEG data. Last year, BAT sold 436.9 million shares, or roughly 3.5% of ITC’s outstanding shares, for about $2 billion in what was India’s third-largest block deal.

BAT said it would increase its 2025 $1.5 billion share buyback program by £200 million as a result of the deal, which is not expected to have any other impact on its annual outlook.