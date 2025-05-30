JTI Philippines Sees 23% Growth in Nicotine Pouches

According to JTI, Nordic Spirit, the first nicotine pouch brand in the Philippines, is enjoying 23% monthly growth across the country. At a recent briefing in JTI’s office in Stockholm, Sweden, that included visiting journalists from the Philippines, Karin Tan, JTI’s director of reduced-risk products, said the product’s growth has been robust since it was introduced in May 2023.

“There is actually traction in the market,” Tan said, citing data from major convenience stores such as 7-Eleven and Uncle John’s. “It is all about giving consumers pleasurable choices.”

In a recent JTI survey of 7,000 consumers, 80% reported a positive experience using nicotine pouches. Consumers in the Philippines cited convenience, taste, and satisfaction in the product, and noted it was convenient to use in a country that contains so many no-smoking areas.

Against this backdrop, JTI’s Vårgårda facility, located in Västra Götaland County on Sweden’s western coast, is gearing up for increased demand for nicotine pouches. The facility will soon produce Nordic Spirit for the UK, Canada, France, and the Philippines, according to factory lead Serkan Karasulu.