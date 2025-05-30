Sikary Debuts Cloud Zero in Dubai

Sikary unveiled its latest device, the Cloud Zero 20,000 Puffs, at a product launch event in Dubai, marking its official entry into the Middle East market, using the slogan, “Vapor to Vaporless, One Click.”

The company says the device offers the “industry’s first vaporless mode, which delivers zero visible emissions without compromising flavor or performance—setting a new standard for personal control and responsible use in both public and private environments.” It goes between that and the traditional vapor mode with a one-click switching mechanism.

The company said Cloud Zero comes with a “750mAh battery, and type-C fast charging, the device delivers up to 20,000 puffs—minimizing recharges for all-day reliability, making it one of the most durable devices in its class.”