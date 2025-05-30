Spain Plans to Extend Smoking Bans

Today (May 29), Spain’s health minister announced plans to extend smoking bans to public spaces, including restaurant terraces and outdoor areas in bars. More than a year after the government passed its anti-smoking plan, Health Minister Monica García said “a concrete draft of the bill” had been completed. García said the prospective ban would also apply to electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco devices.

School playgrounds, university campuses, company vehicles, as well as outdoor festive events and public transport shelters, are among the other places where the ban would be imposed.

García said she hoped that the ban—which must still be reviewed by the government’s council of ministers, as well as the Spanish parliament’s lower house—would place Spain “at the forefront of the fight against smoking”.

Spain joined other European countries that have considered introducing similar laws following a recommendation by the European Commission to extend smoking bans to further public areas and include electronic cigarettes.