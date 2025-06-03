Bangladesh’s Unchanged Tobacco Taxes Draw Criticism 

Bangladesh’s interim government’s proposed national budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 (July 2025-June 2026) has drawn criticism from anti-tobacco activists for keeping cigarette prices and taxes unchanged across all tiers. Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed presented the proposed budget, but activists suggest the decision will deprive the government of at least Tk20,000 crore ($2.4 billion) in additional revenue while making cigarettes more accessible to young smokers.

Activists urge the government to increase cigarette prices across all tiers, particularly by merging the low and medium tiers—which account for 80% of the market—into a single category with a minimum retail price (MRP) of Tk90 ($1.08) for 10 sticks.

The budget also leaves bidi prices unchanged for the sixth consecutive time, with supplementary duty remaining static for the 10th straight year. Similarly, taxes on smokeless tobacco products such as jarda and gul remain unaltered, sparking concerns among health advocates.

While the budget raises the advance tax on cigarette manufacturers from 3% to 5% and increases supplementary duty on imported cigarette paper from 150% to 300%, activists argue these measures fall short of ensuring meaningful public health protection.