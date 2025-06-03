El Septimo Cigars Reports Record Growth

El Septimo Cigars reported a 300% increase in revenue in Q1 2025 compared to Q2 2024, following the successful signing of distribution partnerships in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The company did not provide revenue numbers, but said its growth follows El Septimo’s strategic expansion campaign across primarily North America, while including new market entries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. “This global push not only broadened the company’s international footprint but also solidified its position in the ultra-premium cigar market,” the company said in a press release.

“This quarter’s results are a direct reflection of our commitment to excellence, innovation, and global brand building,” said Zaya S. Younan, CEO of El Septimo Geneva. “Our expansion into over 50 new countries represents more than just numbers—it’s a testament to the global appetite for luxury experiences. We are not just selling cigars; we are defining a lifestyle.”