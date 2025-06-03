Greece Wants to Break Minors from Buying Tobacco, Alcohol

In the 2024 European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs (ESPAD), 77% of Greek 16-year-olds said they could buy e-cigarettes without checks and 65% said the same for cigarettes and tobacco. Ninety-two percent said it was easy to buy alcohol, in a culture where it’s not uncommon for children to buy such products to bring home to their parents. The government, however, wants that to change.

Proposed legislation would require checking identification to make sure buyers are of legal age, including for products such as vapes and cannabis items, with fines up to €10,000 ($11,385) and possible business closure.

The bill has a digital registry for sellers and creates a specialized unit in the national health agency to monitor product circulation. ESPAD data showed 37% of teens reported binge drinking and 52% used vapes.