Illinois Increases Taxes on Tobacco, Sports Books

Needing to raise an additional $500 million in revenue to balance its budget, Illinois legislators voted to increase taxes on tobacco, vapes, and sports gambling, and expand taxes on out-of-state income for businesses. The budget saw a 3.9% spending increase to $55.3 billion, with the Democratic majority receiving heavy criticism for providing next to no time for public review of the massive spending plan and other major bills, pushing through a previously unseen 3,000 pages of bills in the final 48 hours, according to ABC News.

The state intends to raise tax rates on any “product that is made from or derived from tobacco,” including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, vaping products and nicotine gum, according to legislators. The tax rate will be raised from 36% of the wholesale price of the products to 45%, according to the legislation, but will not be applied to smoking cessation products, according to the text of the bill.