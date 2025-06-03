Malaysian Vapers: Ban is Not the Solution

With Malaysian states working ahead of the federal government regarding tobacco control, the Malaysian Vapers Alliance (MVA) implored policymakers in state governments not to ban the sale of vape products and instead work together with the federal government to ensure they are properly regulated. Various proposals that would stop the issuance of business licenses to sell such products are being considered.

“Banning the sale of vape products by stopping the issuance of business licences for local traders will only create negative consequences, especially when the federal government has already enacted laws to regulate vape products,” said Khairil Azizi Khairuddin, president of the MVA. “Consumers want access to regulated products. But this situation will cause negative consequences where consumers will be forced to seek products from alternative sources, including illegal channels. This will then create a situation where illegal vape products and the underground market will flourish.”

MVA said the proposal to ban the sale of vape products by stopping the issuance of municipal council business licenses does not solve the issue at hand, which is the misuse and abuse of banned substances. MVA further added that access to products laced and infused with drugs are not sold in vape shops but instead are sold via online platforms, including social media channels.

“Clearly, the ban on vape shops is not the right solution,” said Khairil. “Instead, the authorities need to work towards ensuring only regulated vape products are available for sale in vape shops, increase enforcement efforts against the sale of products laced and infused with drugs on those channels, and impose heavy penalties including mandatory jail terms for those involved.