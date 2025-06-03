New Technology for Nicotine Pouches May Improve Oral Health

A new study suggests damage to the gums and oral lining caused by products like nicotine pouches or snus may be reversed by switching to a new, gum-protective technology. A team of researchers from universities and dental clinics in Sweden, Poland, Indonesia, Moldova, and the UK—with support from the Center of Excellence for the Acceleration of Harm Reduction (CoEHAR) in Catania—published the results of their pilot study in Acta Odontologica Scandinavica.

Twenty-three Swedish dentists, all regular users of snus or nicotine pouches, participated in the five-week observational study. The participants switched exclusively to using a new technology nicotine pouch featuring a plant-based inner barrier, designed to protect sensitive tissues in the mouth by reducing direct contact with the gums and the oral mucosa from the contents of the pouch. Self-reported oral health status and photographic documentation of their oral conditions were noted before and after the study.

The prevalence of self-reported snus lesions decreased from 95.7% to 69.6%. The severity of these lesions also decreased by 52%, with 39% of moderate-to-severe lesions completely disappearing by the end of the study. Self-reported cases of gingivitis (gum inflammation) were eliminated, and gingival irritation decreased by 90%.

“Not all nicotine pouches are created equal. This is a positive step forward for tobacco harm reduction,” said Prof. Riccardo Polosa, founder of CoEHAR. “This development marks real progress in tobacco harm reduction. By engineering products that minimize risk and help smokers quit, we achieve an unequivocal win for public health.”

The findings support the idea that technological innovation can make nicotine products less harmful, especially for adults seeking alternatives to smoking.