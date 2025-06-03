PMI Execs Talk Financials

Today (June 3), Philip Morris International presented at the 2025 dbAccess Global Consumer Conference, showcasing its strategic focus on smoke-free products amid a backdrop of both opportunities and challenges. The company reported strong growth in its smoke-free portfolio, while also managing a resilient combustible business through strategic price adjustments and cost management.

PMI reported organic revenue growth between 6% and 8% and organic operating income growth of 10.5% to 12.5%. The company said it remains on course to have two-thirds of its revenue come from smoke-free products by 2030.

PMI said its smoke-free product volume increased by more than 14%, and revenue from smoke-free products grew by over 20% organically. This category was led by its Zyn nicotine pouches, which saw over 50% growth in the U.S. during Q1 2025, and has plans for further expansion in Europe and other markets.

IQOS experienced nearly 10% growth in Japan and over 7% in Europe despite regulatory challenges, with Veev holding the top position in five EU markets, focusing on profitable growth.

Emmanuel Babeau, CFO of PMI, said the company plans to expand IQOS in the U.S. and enter new markets such as Turkey, Brazil, and India, and expects to reach a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2x by the end of 2026.