South Africa Working to “Combat Tobacco Use”

Through the proposed Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, South Africa is actively working “to combat tobacco use,” including e-cigarettes and hookahs, according to the Deputy Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla.

“We want to make sure we regulate these upcoming products because currently they’re not covered,” Phaahla said. “That is, e-cigarettes and the hubbly bubblies [hookahs]. We want to make sure they are properly regulated because currently they are everywhere.”

Phaahla said the proposed Bill seeks to implement significant changes to tobacco regulation, including the introduction of plain packaging, the expansion of smoke-free zones, stricter controls on emerging tobacco products, regulation of e-cigarettes, and enhanced support for tobacco cessation programs.

The bill is expected to proceed to Parliament, with the government confident it will pass despite pushback from those pushing for harm reduction.