Al Fakher launched the MINI 3K, a “compact and stylish vaping device offering up to 3,000 puffs of rich, smooth flavor.” The device is equipped with a dual-pod system, allowing users to switch flavors easily while maximizing value.

“In full compliance with the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), the MINI 3K is a safe and legal choice for consumers across the European Union,” the company said. “Each device is clearly labeled and responsibly manufactured to meet the highest regulatory standards.”