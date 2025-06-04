Black Farmers Association Condemns Bill to Repeal Duty Drawback

Representing 130,000 members, the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) is calling on the U.S. Senate to protect all farmers, especially those who grow American tobacco, by removing the provision to repeal the duty drawback incentive for U.S. tobacco manufacturers from the budget reconciliation bill.

“Logic suggests that ‘making America great again’ is achieved on the backs of American farmers,” said John Boyd, Jr., founder and president of the NBFA and a fourth-generation black farmer. “Growers in North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, and across our nation will be jeopardized if the duty drawback incentive does not remain in place.

“To some, the incentive may seem minor. However, to my members and growers across America, protecting the duty drawback is of great significance. On behalf of the National Black Farmers Association, I humbly plead that legislators do not jeopardize the current American agricultural economy nor the future generations of American farmers.”

The current House version of the legislation removes the Duty Drawback provision specifically for tobacco companies while preserving it for all other industries. Eliminating this incentive for American tobacco manufacturers would impact the farming of American tobacco crops.

“Duty drawbacks are not loopholes—they are essential safeguards,” the NBFA wrote. “Removing them would reverse over 200 years of trade policy designed to support American exports and bolster domestic manufacturing. Drawbacks stimulate domestic manufacturing in the states and ensure that U.S. leaf tobacco remains competitive in the international marketplace. If legislators remove the drawback incentive, this would lead to a decrease in US-grown tobacco crops.”