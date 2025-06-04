CASAA to Cease Operations in August

The Consumer Advocates for Smoke Free Alternatives Association (CASAA) will cease operations, ending its legislative advocacy work by the end of August. Alex Clark, the group’s executive director, made the announcement to members via email. The group has been advocating for tobacco harm reduction (THR) since 2009.

“CASAA has organized consumer opposition to restrictive laws, commented on policy issues, sent representatives to speak at hearings and public gatherings, and collected thousands of testimonials from consumers who used reduced-harm nicotine products,” wrote Jim McDonald, an industry reporter and member of CASAA board. “Due at least in part to CASAA-organized consumer opposition to proposed state and local laws, hundreds of potentially damaging bills and ordinances have been stopped across the country since 2009.”

McDonald pointed to a lack of funding, needed to pay for legislative-tracking software and target communications to members, as the reason for closing the non-profit organization.