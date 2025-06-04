Companies Partner to Unite Cannabis Cultivation Process

Cannatrol, a provider of precision-controlled drying and curing technology, announced a strategic alliance with Rhythm Cultivation Solutions & Services, a fertigation and environmental controls company. Through the partnership, data collected throughout the cultivation and post-harvest processes will provide commercial cannabis cultivators new insights into their operations and efficiency.

“At the core of this partnership is a shared belief in making growers’ lives easier by connecting the dots across the cultivation journey,” said David Sandelman, co-founder and inventor of the Cannatrol system. “By joining forces with Rhythm, we’re enabling our customers to work smarter, not harder.”

The two companies will integrate Cannatrol’s proprietary operating data into Rhythm’s interfact, delivering a seamless, data-rich experience for commercial cannabis cultivators. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward unifying the entire cultivation process—from growth to post-harvest—by providing operators with a complete, end-to-end view of their facility data in one intuitive platform.