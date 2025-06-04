Cross-Border Ring Dismantled, 25M Cigarettes Seized

Officials seized 25 million illegal cigarettes in western Romania and uncovered a connected clandestine factory in Italy in dismantling a cross-border smuggling network. Romanian and Italian investigators, backed by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), raided a warehouse and nine homes in Romania, in addition to the Italian factory.

“As a result of the investigations carried out, in cooperation with law enforcement authorities from Italy (Guardia di Finanze), with OLAF’s support, the criminal network was dismantled,” the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Romania) said in a press release.

“Additionally, approximately 2,500 boxes of cigarettes were discovered and seized, while a clandestine factory was found in Italy, which was allegedly produced for the European illegal market and operated by Romanian, Moldovan, and Italian citizens,” the police said.

Romanian prosecutors ordered the detention of two people connected to the searches. They are being investigated for “establishing an organized criminal group and smuggling consisting of the collection, possession, transport, receipt, storage, delivery, distribution, and sale of goods or merchandise that must be placed under a customs regime, knowing that they originate from smuggling or are intended for smuggling.” At least six others were also detained.