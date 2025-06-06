Australia Stands with Highest Tobacco Taxes Despite Black Market Concerns 

A tobacco tax that’s helped drive Australian cigarette prices to world-leading highs won’t be lowered despite suggestions it has aided a rampant black market. Treasurer Jim Chalmers ruled out changing the tobacco excise Wednesday (June 4), dismissing New South Wales’ (NSW) Premier Chris Minns’ call that lower prices could help curb surging levels of illegal tobacco in the community.

Federal excise taxes are A$1.40 (91 cents) per cigarette, driving the average cost of a pack of 20 to A$40 ($26). In the last six years, the excise taxes increased from A$16 to A$28 ($10.40 to $18.20) per pack, but the revenue collected by the government has still gone down as smokers turn to a flourishing black market, according to Minns. Tobacco tax revenue peaked at A$16.3 billion ($10.1 billion) in 2020 but has dipped to a projected A$7.4 billion ($4.8 billion) this year.

Minns said police have better things to do than tobacco enforcement, and the “commonsense option” would be for the federal government to acknowledge the excise was not working. NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey insisted he would raise the issue with his federal counterpart despite the flat rejection.

“We can’t ignore the fact there’s an interaction between the federal exercise and the emergence of illegal tobacco,” Mookhey said.