Dutch Switching Focus from Tobacco to Nicotine 

The nicotine content in some tobacco-free smoking products is 18 to 25 times the maximum advisory amount for tobacco products, Dutch health institute RIVM concluded following an investigation on behalf of the health ministry. As the EU has no official regulations in place for nicotine limits in tobacco-free products, the RIVM is recommending the limit be the same as the existing limits for tobacco products.

Esther Croes, an expert on tobacco at public health institute Trimbos, said strict regulations are needed for products that contain nicotine but no tobacco, and is calling for a ban on new nicotine products entering the market.

“Manufacturers have done this before, as with Swedish snus,” she said. “That also used no tobacco, but cellulose with nicotine. Tomorrow they will use something else. We have already seen nicotine-infused toothpicks. None of this falls under tobacco legislation.”