House Working with Trump’s $6.8B FDA Budget

House appropriators advanced a bill to fund the FDA for fiscal 2026 on a party-line vote out of a subcommittee yesterday (June 5)— but, according to Politico, the bill has a long path ahead before it potentially becomes law. The topline number from the House bill aligns with President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, which sought $6.8 billion for the FDA.

The budget calls for $3.2 billion in direct appropriations, with the rest coming from user fee revenue. It also represents a $300 million cut in taxpayer funding compared to what the House Appropriations subcommittee sought last year for fiscal 2025.

According to Politico, the Senate is likely to fund the agency at a higher level than the House. Sen. John Hoeven, the Republican senator in charge of FDA appropriations, said Trump’s proposal is a starting point.

“We now have the president’s budget proposal,” Hoeven said. “But we’re going through our process now, and it will be different. … I think that you’ll see when we bring it out that we adequately fund FDA.”