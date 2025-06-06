KT&G Rumored to be Entering Nicotine Pouch Market

KT&G Corp. is in talks to acquire a leading nicotine pouch company in Northern Europe for $200 million, according to The Korea Economic Daily. The belief is that South Korea’s dominant tobacco and ginseng producer is exploring new growth drivers amid tightening regulations and a shrinking traditional cigarette market, investment banking sources said this week.

If completed, the deal would mark KT&G’s first overseas M&A since it acquired a 60% stake in Indonesian tobacco maker Trisakti Purwosari Makmur in 2011 for about $90 million, the newspaper said.

According to reports, Flashlight Capital Partners, KT&G’s activist investor, urged the company to emulate global peers such as Philip Morris and accelerate its entry into new segments. PMI got into the nicotine pouch market in 2022 when it purchased Swedish Match, the maker of Zyn, for $16 billion. KT&G declined to comment on the acquisition talks, saying no decision has been finalized.