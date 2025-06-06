Pakistan’s Illicit Cigarette Trade Surges to 58% of Market

The director of the Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC), Asad Shah, voiced concern over the growing share of illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan, now estimated at 58% of the market. Speaking at a pre-budget media briefing, Shah highlighted that the total size of the cigarette industry in Pakistan stands at approximately 82 billion sticks annually. Despite this, only 34 billion sticks are currently taxed, a stark decline from 67 billion a decade ago.

He emphasized the significant loss in potential tax revenue, stating that the sector could generate up to Rs 570 billion ($2 billion) annually. However, only Rs 292 billion ($1 billion) was collected during the fiscal year 2023-24, with Rs 223 billion ($781 million) received in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

Shah revealed that while the legal cigarette sector holds just 42% of the market, it contributes a staggering 98% of the total tax revenue. He criticized the lack of penalties for violating minimum pricing laws, stressing that no policy can be effective without equal enforcement across the board. He also raised alarm over the sale of locally produced cigarettes without tax stamps, which undermines the government’s track-and-trace system.

To address these issues, Shah proposed several measures, including a revision of the minimum pack price to counter the perception that cigarettes are inexpensive in Pakistan. He also recommended a significant reduction in the adjustable tax on cigarette filter material (acetate tow) from Rs 44,000 $154) per kg to Rs 4,000 (14) per kg to discourage smuggling. Authorities have already seized 450 metric tons of smuggled acetate tow this year.