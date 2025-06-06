PCA Survey Sees Improvement for Manufacturers

The Premium Cigar Association released the results of its First Quarter 2025 survey this week, asking 112 retailers and 24 manufacturers for their opinion on several topics. In comparing 2024 to 2023, 51% of the retailers said they did better, 29% the same, and 20% did worse. For manufacturers, 67% did better, 17% the same, and 17% worse.

In an open-ended question asking what retailers would like to communicate to manufacturers to help sell product, the nine most common answers were listed, including controlling moderate price increases and shipping, limiting high-end offerings and creating more “economy cigars,” better education/communication, fixing supply issues, and stopping the “what’s new” mentality and focusing on core lines.

See the entire survey here.