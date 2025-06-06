PMI Ukraine Running at Full Capacity

Philip Morris Ukraine is considering exporting cigarettes manufactured at its newly built factory in the Lviv region, company CEO Maksym Barabash said during a roundtable discussion on Ukraine’s economic recovery. Ukraine Business News (UBN) said the PMI factory in Kharkiv, which closed at the outbreak of war with Russia, produced 20 billion cigarettes annually, 50% of which were exported, including to Japan.

By launching a new $30 million factory in the Lviv region, the company sees the potential to resume exports to geographically close countries. The new factory in the Lviv region opened in May 2024 and features five production lines that this year reached their planned capacity of 10 billion cigarettes per year. This factory has become an important part of the company’s supply chain in Ukraine.

Philip Morris Ukraine has been active in the Ukrainian market since 1994 and has invested over $750 million in the Ukrainian economy during this time, according to UBN.