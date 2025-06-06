SEC Approves Cabbacis to Sell Stock

Cabbacis, a U.S.-licensed tobacco-product manufacturer focused on harm-reduction products that produces the iBlend brand, announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) qualified the company’s offering statement on Form 1-A for a Regulation A (Tier 2) offering. The company seeks to raise $7 million through the public sale of its common stock at $2 per share.

The company said it will use the proceeds for product development and commercialization expenses, including FDA costs related to filing premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for the U.S. market, tobacco and hemp plantings, general corporate purposes, and potential acquisitions.

“Cabbacis is committed to commercializing reduced-nicotine cigarettes and vaporizer pods,” the company said in a press release. “Both types of products in development are predominantly tobacco and include hemp. The company also plans to move forward with reduced-nicotine tobacco cigarettes (and little cigars) without hemp.”

Cabbacis holds 35 issued patents in more than 15 countries, including seven in the United States. Access to the offering is available at www.cabbacis.com, where the offering circular and subscription agreement are publicly accessible.