Switzerland Bans Disposable Vapes

Yesterday (June 4), the Swiss Senate passed a motion to ban the sale of disposable e-cigarettes. The People’s Party and most center-right Radical-Liberals opposed the motion, which passed by a 19 to 11 vote. The motion had already been validated by the House of Representatives in 2024.

The Federal Council initially opposed the motion, rejecting any ban that would create technical trade barriers. Switzerland should not go it alone, Hannes Germann of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party said, urging pragmatism and pointing out the European Union has no ban on such products.

However, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider accepted the decision, saying she was aware of the problem. European countries such as France and the United Kingdom have already taken measures, as well as Swiss cantons such as Valais and Jura. The minister admitted that other measures proposed by the government, such as making tax breaks less attractive or setting a higher tax rate, would not have the same effect.