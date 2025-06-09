BAT Launches New Heated Device in Japan

Today (June 9), BAT launched the glo Hilo in Japan, what it calls the first and only heated product (HP) featuring Turbostart technology that heats sticks in just five seconds. The device uses a quartz heating element that uses both resistive heating and infrared waves.

“glo Hilo is a breakthrough system that will reshape the way glo is positioned in the HP category, allowing it to compete effectively in the premium segment,” BAT said in its press release. “To support glo Hilo, BAT is also launching the new ‘Myglo’ app which enables consumers to stay in control of their device usage, personalize the display, find their device if it’s been misplaced, or lock it.”

BAT also announced that virto, a new consumable, has also been launched to support the glo Hilo system. virto consists of blended tobacco delivered through a uniquely engineered structure for precision heat transfer to every part of the stick, achieving consistent airflow.

“We are very excited to introduce glo Hilo in Japan, and it’s even more meaningful to be bringing back glo to its birthplace—nine years since its world-first launch in Sendai in 2016.”

The new products will be available for purchase at major convenience stores in Sendai City and on the official glo online store. The glo range is sold in over 30 markets around the world.