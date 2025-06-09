Kenya: Illicit Cigarettes Jump to 37% of the Market 

Kenya is losing more than Sh9 billion ($69 million) annually in potential revenue (taxes and levies) to the illicit cigarette trade, a new report now indicates, with almost all of these products being smuggled into the country. The newly released findings from a study conducted by international research company Kantar indicate that the illicit cigarette trade in Kenya has soared to a record high, with more than one in three cigarettes sold in the market not paying taxes.

BAT Kenya is calling for urgent action by the authorities to tackle and mitigate the profound implications of illicit trade in cigarettes, and said “this alarming situation calls for drastic, multipronged action to seal the loopholes and protect legitimate business in Kenya.”

“This alarming rise in illegal cigarette trade is not only depriving the Kenyan government of vital revenue needed for the country’s economic stability, but is also undermining the security and livelihoods of thousands of Kenyans in our value chain,” BAT Kenya managing director Crispin Achola said. “The illicit trade in cigarettes is not only an economic issue, it is a matter of national security and public interest.”

Last year, the value of smuggled and counterfeit goods seized at Kenya’s entry points, reached Sh243. 5 million ($1.9 million), according to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), up from Sh200 million ($1.5 million) the previous year. Reports also suggest illicit cigarettes jumped from occupying 27% of the market to 37% in just one year.